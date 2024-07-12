Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 12, 2024, is 33.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 37.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.46 °C and 31.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.62 °C and 37.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 13, 2024
|30.54 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|32.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|37.73 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|36.62 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|35.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|26.55 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.2 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.73 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.8 °C
|Light rain
