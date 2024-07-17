Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 17, 2024, is 34.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 36.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.99 °C and 37.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 36.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.99 °C and 37.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 36.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 18, 2024
|36.44 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|35.05 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 20, 2024
|32.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 21, 2024
|32.5 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 22, 2024
|26.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|25.89 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|24.58 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.21 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy