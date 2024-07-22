Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
Jul 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 22, 2024, is 35.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.62 °C and 35.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.38 °C and 36.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.62 °C and 35.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 23, 2024
|35.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|31.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|33.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|33.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|27.79 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|28.91 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
