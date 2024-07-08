Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 32.28 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 34.23 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 32.79 °C Overcast clouds July 12, 2024 32.56 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 33.68 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 34.4 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 34.1 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 8, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 31.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.82 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 116.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

