 Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 8, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.62 °C and 31.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.82 °C and 34.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 116.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 9, 2024 32.28 °C Moderate rain
July 10, 2024 34.23 °C Light rain
July 11, 2024 32.79 °C Overcast clouds
July 12, 2024 32.56 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 33.68 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 34.4 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 34.1 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jaipur weather update on July 08, 2024
Jaipur weather update on July 08, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Jaipur / Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On