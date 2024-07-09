 Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi
Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 9, 2024, is 32.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.62 °C and 37.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.93 °C and 37.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.62 °C and 37.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 10, 2024 35.31 °C Scattered clouds
July 11, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain
July 12, 2024 33.23 °C Overcast clouds
July 13, 2024 33.54 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 35.11 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 35.14 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 36.78 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jaipur weather update on July 09, 2024
News / Cities / Jaipur / Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
