Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on July 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on July 9, 2024, is 32.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.62 °C and 37.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.93 °C and 37.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.62 °C and 37.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.93 °C and 37.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.62 °C and 37.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 10, 2024
|35.31 °C
|Scattered clouds
|July 11, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|33.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 13, 2024
|33.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|35.14 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|36.78 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.76 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.69 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.5 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.06 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy