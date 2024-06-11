Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 11, 2024, is 38.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.62 °C and 41.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.7 °C and 42.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.62 °C and 41.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 84.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|39.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 13, 2024
|36.93 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 14, 2024
|38.58 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 15, 2024
|37.92 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|36.65 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|38.82 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 18, 2024
|38.66 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
