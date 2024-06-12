Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.39 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 38.44 °C Overcast clouds June 14, 2024 38.08 °C Broken clouds June 15, 2024 37.8 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 39.17 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 38.27 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 39.05 °C Scattered clouds June 19, 2024 37.5 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 12, 2024, is 39.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.39 °C and 42.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.56 °C and 40.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 32.39 °C and 42.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 62.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

