Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.39 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 39.2 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 37.17 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 37.51 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 37.78 °C Few clouds June 22, 2024 39.17 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 39.5 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 40.16 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 17, 2024, is 38.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.39 °C and 42.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.69 °C and 41.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 33.39 °C and 42.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024

