Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.39 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 17, 2024, is 38.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.39 °C and 42.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.69 °C and 41.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.39 °C and 42.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Jaipur the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|39.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|37.17 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|37.51 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|37.78 °C
|Few clouds
|June 22, 2024
|39.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|39.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|40.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
