Kota, A man died and another was injured, allegedly after being assaulted by the ANTF during a raid in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, officials said on Sunday. Man died, another injured following assault by ANTF in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The prime accused, a wanted smuggler, managed to evade arrest and flee from the spot, they said, adding that the police have arrested three individuals during the operation.

The incident on Saturday triggered protests by villagers, who blocked the Dag-Chaumahla road and staged a demonstration with a body in front of the Dug police station.

Following assurance of strict action and magisterial inquiry, the demonstrators agreed to a post-mortem, which was conducted on Sunday morning.

On early Saturday morning, an Anti-Narcotics Task Force team from Jaipur reached Ghatakhedi village in Jhalawar district to apprehend Liaquat, a wanted smuggler. He managed to escape. However, the team detained five of his associates.

Liaquat succeeded in escaping during the raid by robbing a motorbike from a rider at gunpoint on the way, Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar said, adding that the police registered a separate case in this connection.

Two of his aides Arif Khan and Ujer sustained injuries during the operation and were rushed to the hospital. Arif died on the way, while Ujer is under treatment at the hospital in Jhalawar, police said.

Alleging the severe assault of the detained individuals by the police in a nearby forest area, the family members and villagers staged a protest with the body in front of the police station on Saturday.

The SP said that the allegations made by the deceased's family against the police would be investigated.

Police arrested three youngsters in connection with the case, while another accused, Ujer, was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, Khan had been listed as a history-sheeter at the Dag police station since 2022, and several cases under the NDPS Act were registered against him.

Magisterial inquiry is underway, and the reason would be clear only after a post-mortem report and completion of the inquiry, the SP said.

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