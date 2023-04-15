Rajasthan: Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

A man was awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur for allegedly sodomising a minor child, people familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

Special public prosecutor Maharaj Singh Sinsinwar said justice Akhlesh Kumar of the POCSO court number-2 in his verdict convicted the accused and awarded him 20 years of imprisonment, including a Rs. 20,000 fine after hearing 22 eyewitnesses.

The alleged incident took place in Sewar town in Bharatpur district on February 2, 2019, where the accused Rajjan Singh, 55, took the neighbour’s minor boy to an abandoned house and allegedly sodomised him.

Singh was caught by the child’s mother, who was searching for him after he went missing for a few hours.

A case was registered at the Sewar police station against Singh under section Protection of Sexual Offences Act and 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint from the child’s mother on February 9, 2019.