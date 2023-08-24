Father showed porn clip, molested me, says Rajasthan teenager; cops arrest him

BARMER: A 42-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Pali district was arrested on Thursday on charges that he forced his 13-year-old daughter to watch a porn clip and sexually assaulted her, police said. The man was arrested by the Pali police in Rajasthan and remanded in judicial custody by the police. (AFP/Getty File Image)

The man was arrested following a first information report (FIR) filed by his wife, the teenager’s mother, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Anita Rani station house officer at Pali’s Industrial area police station said.

Police said that the woman approached the police station a few days ago to report the incident that took place when she was not at home. Quoting her daughter, the woman said her husband showed porn clips to her daughter and molested her.

The young girl informed her mother about the incident when she returned. The woman said when she confronted her husband, he wasn’t apologetic and threatened her, leading her to complain to the police.

The girl reiterated the accusation in her statement recorded in the presence of a magistrate, SHO Anita Rani said.

Police subsequently arrested her father who was remanded in judicial custody by a judge.

This is the second reported instance of sexual assault by a father in the district.

On August 7, the Pali police filed a FIR against a man after his daughter told the police that he had raped her. The crime came to light after the girl, who had complained of stomach ache, was taken to a hospital in Pali, where doctors conducted sonography to confirm their assessment that she was pregnant.