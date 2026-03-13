Jaipur, Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested a man allegedly involved in a large-scale fraud that collected crores in funds from people under the pretext of luxury car sales, cryptocurrency and social media-based investment schemes. Man involved in fraud linked to car sales, investment schemes held in Rajasthan

Additional Director General of Police Vishal Bansal said that Suresh Saini , a resident of Bhopalgarh, Jodhpur, was taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that the main accused, Banshilal alias Prince Saini, in collusion with software developer Rajnish Kumar, created a website through which around 82,000 people invested approximately ₹2 crore.

Subsequently, the accused established a company and made themselves and family members directors. The company launched the "HVT Crypto Coin" on social media platforms and promised high returns, including incentives to but SUVs at very low prices.

Saini, who worked as an agent, allegedly collected about ₹3.78 crore from investors through social media promotions and digital transactions.

During the investigation, it was found that he also collected around ₹3.5 crore from 56 people in rural areas by promising vehicles at discounted rates and facilitated further investments of ₹28 lakh through company.

An SUV received as commission was seized by the police.

The ADG said that about 40 persons were induced to invest in the company through written agreements, and large-scale promotion was carried out on social media.

In October last year, the accused organised the "Double Century Reward Ceremony" in Bhopalgarh. They announced the distribution of 250 SUVs and collected approximately 15 crore rupees from 251 individuals for this.

Bansal said that the funds collected were used by the accused for personal luxury, donations to social and religious organisations and purchasing expensive vehicles for personal use.

Saini, the main accused, Mamta Bhati and Dinesh Bagdi were arrested in December last year after a case was lodged in September 20.

