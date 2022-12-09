Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Man shoots self after girlfriend marries someone else in Rajasthan, captured on CCTV camera

Man shoots self after girlfriend marries someone else in Rajasthan, captured on CCTV camera

Published on Dec 09, 2022 07:25 PM IST

The incident happened on Thursday night inside the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara district which was captured on CCTV cameras.

Before taking the step, the youth shared a status on his social media account. (Representational Image)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A 17-year-old youth allegedly shot himself dead in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district after his girlfriend got married to another man, police said Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night inside the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital which was captured on CCTV cameras, they said.

Some passersby took the boy, identified as Yash Vyas, inside the hospital, Circle Officer (Bhilwara city) Narendra Dayma said.

He was later referred to Udaipur for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday morning, he said.

According to the police, Vyas and the girl studied in the same school.

Before taking the step, the youth shared a status on his social media account about being upset with his girlfriend's marriage, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

Friday, December 09, 2022
