Bhiwandi shooting: Cops book rival absconding labour contractor

BHIWANDI: A day after labour contractor Ganya Kokate was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Kasheli village in Bhiwandi, the police have booked a contractor and his associates in connection with the murder.

The police may also invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused- Ganesh Indulkar, a local contractor and his associates, who are booked on charges of murder and relevant Arms Act sections.

Indulkar’s associates are still at large after the incident. A dozen cases were registered against Indulkar at Vartak Nagar police station, Wagle Estate police, and Chitalsar Manpada police station in Thane city.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station, said, “The deceased Ganesh alias Ganya Kokate shifted his residence from Thane to Kasheli village in Bhiwandi a few months ago. He has been booked in seven offences.”

Police sources said in September this year, a group had tried to fire at Kokate at Majiwada T junction on Ghodbunder Road around 3.45am. Indulkar was named as the prime accused and his two associates Nikhil Yadav alias Kaan and Avinash Mourya alias Ambat 23 were arrested in the case.

Ballal said Kokate had lodged a written complaint to the police station citing danger to his life from Ganesh Indulkar and his associates four months ago. “We took cognizance of the written complaint and searched for those named in the complaint, but they all were absconding.”

The police investigations showed that two youths on a motorcycle followed Kokate from Thane to Kashi village in Bhiwandi and the pillion rider fired two bullets at him from close range, grievously injuring him in the neck. He was rushed to Jupiter Hospital but was declared dead.

The police suspect business rivalry between contractors to be the reason for the attack on Kokate. Six teams have been formed and a search launched for Indulkar and his associates.