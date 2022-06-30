Manner in which Udaipur murder was executed shocked everyone: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur and the manner in which it was executed shocked everyone. The killers, through fast track court, should be given such a punishment that will be an example for the entire country, Pilot said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pilot, the state's former deputy chief minister, said, “We will have to reach the core of it, the team has been constituted for the same. Names of Pakistan-based organisations are coming to the fore and other details of the two accused are also coming to light...People, and organisations responsible for this need to be traced and finished permanently.”

Pilot highlighted that besides Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Rajasthan was also a border state. “If there are links across the border, we need to reach the bottom of it. If there are other people who're similarly influenced or in touch with them it'll have to be probed deeply,” he said.

The Congress leader also said that all possible help would be provided to Kanhaiya Lal's family, and strict action should be taken against anyone who was negligent in the matter irrespective of the seniority of the officer, irrespective of who the person was.

Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was brutally attacked by a cleaver by two Muslim men on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly putting out a message in support of the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The murderers - Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad - posted the video of the attack on social media and claimed that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

They were arrested on Tuesday while the Rajasthan Police on Wednesday detained three more men in the murder.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and has initiated an investigation into a possible international conspiracy behind the murder as preliminary leads suggested a Pakistan link.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action, adding the entire state is standing with Kanhaiya Lal's family.

