Alwar murder: Cops deny mob lynching angle; 10 detained in connection

Denying the possibility of ‘mob lynching’ into the death of the death of a 27-year-old Muslim man, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Rajasthan’s Behror, district superintendent of police (SP) Ranjeeta Sharma on Saturday said that 10 people, including four forest guards, have been detained in connection with the incident that took place at Narol village on Thursday night. (Representative Photo)

Police are interrogating the matter and are investigating the role of forest guards in the death of the Muslim man, he said.

Two more aides of the deceased also sustained minor injuries in the incident on Thursday late at night and were discharged after primary treatment, said police.

However, SP Sharma said, “Prima facie doesn’t suggest that the three were mob-lynched. There was no other injury mark being found on the deceased’s body except one of a sharp object that led to his death.”

“They might have had a clash with the forest guards when they went to the forest to cut wood and the forest guards, who were on night duty followed them in a car. During the interception, a fight broke out and one injured youth died during treatment. Later his family filed a complaint at the local Harsora police station against four forest guards and also some other people,” said SP.

According to the police, five people including the deceased identified as Waseem, his father, cousin Asif, Azharuddin, and one other person from Musari village came to Rampur village to cut trees outside a house and collect wood with the consent of the owner of the house.

Upon knowing that a forest department team was roaming in the area, and they might get caught with wood and be punished, two of them immediately left the place on a motorbike while Waseem, Asif, and Azharuddin tried to leave the place with their pick-up van.

“Meanwhile, the forest guards saw them and chased them. After following them for 20-25 kilometres, the guards called a JCB driver and some villagers who stay in the vicinity and asked to stop their vehicle from the front,” said the additional superintendent (ASP) of police Jagram Meena.

“Both sides engaged in a clash following in which Waseem was hit with a sharp object at his chest while Asif and Azharuddin were also injured,” the ASP added.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and took them to the hospital. Considering his critical condition, Waseem was also referred to Kotputli Hospital, where he was later declared dead, said Meena.

SP Sharma said that the police are also investigating the forest guards’ roles in the incident.

Meanwhile, Waseem’s uncle Abdul Hai, while speaking to the media alleged that “three to four persons got down from JCB and eight persons got down from Forest’s jeep, they forcibly dragged them from the vehicle and started fighting.”

“They had sticks and sharp weapons. Waseem was hurt by some sharp object which killed him on the spot. We should get justice, they have been beaten up illegally, the accused should be punished,” Hai alleged.

At least 10 people – including four forest guards, a JCB driver and locals – have been detained for questioning into the incident that took place in Narol village on Thursday night, police said, adding that the area comes under the Talvrikash forest range of Sariska Tiger Reserve.

“A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been dispatched from Jaipur to Harsora Police Station limits, where the incident took place. The jeep of the accused forest guards and the JCB were also seized. Questioning is underway in the case...,” Inspector general of police (IGP), Jaipur Range, Umesh Chandra Dutta said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 323, and 302 based on the complaint filed by the victim’s relative at Harsora Police Station, police said.

Sariska Tiger Reserve field director RN Meena also said that the investigation of the Harsora incident has been handed over to Assistant Conservator of Forests Rajendra Sharma.

“He has been asked to investigate the matter immediately. We didn’t yet receive the complete details about the case as all four guards of the forest are in police custody. We cannot question them now. However, The incident took place when the staff was patrolling from Taal Vriksha Forest Range in Sariska and some people were reported to have cut trees,” said the Director.

Commenting on the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barmer and Union minister Kailash Choudhary blamed the government for the deteriorating law & order situation in Rajasthan.

“Chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government has completely failed...I’ve never seen such a crippled government in the state. Those committing crimes are roaming freely in the state…,” he said.

Alwar MLA and social and justice minister Tikaram Juli said, “Jaipur Range IG Umesh Chandra Dutta is personally looking into the matter. The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances and after the investigation whatever help will be given by the government.”