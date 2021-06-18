Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Nine more die of Covid-19, 150 infected in Rajasthan
A person being tested for Covid-19 at Kanwatiya Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
A person being tested for Covid-19 at Kanwatiya Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Nine more die of Covid-19, 150 infected in Rajasthan

Udaipur recorded the maximum number of our deaths, 4, while the highest number of cases of infection, 25, was reported from Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:42 PM IST

Covid-19 claimed nine more lives and infected 150 people more, taking the total number of deaths to 8,884 and infection cases to 9,50,768 respectively in Rajasthan on Friday.

Udaipur recorded the maximum number of our deaths, 4, while the highest number of cases of infection, 25, was reported from Jaipur.

A total of 9,38,101 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far while the number of active cases is 3,783, according to an official report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in rajasthan covid-19
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.