‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’
Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal and controller, SMS Medical College and Hospital, who played a pivotal role in the effective management of the Covid-19 disease in the city, received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday along with three colleagues, doctors Ish Munjal, Tarun Patni and GL Sharma.
Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
“With the Covid-19 vaccines, there have been exponential advances in scientific understanding from the initial genetic code released globally to numerous laboratories developing potential vaccines in only 10 months and more importantly, there has been the sharing of information,” he said.
Experts agree that efforts to tackle the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus disease, capitalise on decades of advances made globally in the study of the coronavirus as well as on immunisation technologies.
Saturday saw the launch of one of the world’s biggest Covid vaccination programmes as 300 million recipients will receive the jab in the first phase.
The official schedule aimed to innoculate 300,000 people across 3,351 centres around the country. At least 191,181 people were vaccinated around the country today.
Eminent persons, doctors, nurses and frontline workers including sanitation and anganwadi workers were among the first to take the jab of either of the two vaccines approved in India: Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech Ltd and Covishield, developed by Oxford-Astra Zeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.
Rajasthan has seen over 314,600 cases of the virus since the outbreak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court
- Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19
- Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string
- Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on
- Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts
- The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural
- Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA
- BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies
- In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples from 5 more districts found positive in Rajasthan, over 2100 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox