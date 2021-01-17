IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / ‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
jaipur news

‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:14 AM IST

Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal and controller, SMS Medical College and Hospital, who played a pivotal role in the effective management of the Covid-19 disease in the city, received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday along with three colleagues, doctors Ish Munjal, Tarun Patni and GL Sharma.

Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”

He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.

“With the Covid-19 vaccines, there have been exponential advances in scientific understanding from the initial genetic code released globally to numerous laboratories developing potential vaccines in only 10 months and more importantly, there has been the sharing of information,” he said.

Experts agree that efforts to tackle the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus disease, capitalise on decades of advances made globally in the study of the coronavirus as well as on immunisation technologies.

Saturday saw the launch of one of the world’s biggest Covid vaccination programmes as 300 million recipients will receive the jab in the first phase.

The official schedule aimed to innoculate 300,000 people across 3,351 centres around the country. At least 191,181 people were vaccinated around the country today.

Eminent persons, doctors, nurses and frontline workers including sanitation and anganwadi workers were among the first to take the jab of either of the two vaccines approved in India: Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech Ltd and Covishield, developed by Oxford-Astra Zeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Rajasthan has seen over 314,600 cases of the virus since the outbreak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination covid 19 vaccine trials
app
Close
e-paper
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
jaipur news

‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Dr Sudhir Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
jaipur news

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
jaipur news

Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
jaipur news

Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests.(HT PHOTO)
Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests.(HT PHOTO)
jaipur news

Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
So far, 509 deaths have died in Jaipur, 299 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
jaipur news

7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bharatpur/jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said about 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Pune will arrive in the state on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.
jaipur news

Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader Madan Dilawar.(ANI)
File photo: BJP leader Madan Dilawar.(ANI)
jaipur news

'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File photo(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples from 5 more districts found positive in Rajasthan, over 2100 birds dead

By Sachin Saini | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Chittorgarh have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to maintain special vigilance in wetlands, bird sanctuaries and lakes.(PTI)
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to maintain special vigilance in wetlands, bird sanctuaries and lakes.(PTI)
jaipur news

Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Currently there is no confirmation of bird flu disease among the chicken population in the state, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes on each day after reopening of the schools.(HT Photo)
Only 50% students will be allowed to attend classes on each day after reopening of the schools.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The chief minister asked officials to ensure all coronavirus containment and prevention protocols are followed in all institutions post reopening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP