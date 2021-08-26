No cooked midday meal, mass prayers in Rajasthan schools after reopening

As schools in Rajasthan reopen for in-person learning for senior classes after five months of closure, the government has laid down rules to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, including a ban on holding mass prayers, sporting activities, meetings and distribution of cooked mid-day meals among other restrictions.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the state health department also advise against the use of air conditioners and suggest room temperature is maintained between 24 to 30 degree Centigrade if ACs are used in schools.

The guidelines underline that only dry ration will be provided to students in place of cooked mid day meals and wearing masks and observance of social distance will be mandatory on campus and in school busses. The guidelines also advise against sharing of books and other stationary among students to minimise contact to prevent the virus from spreading.

Schools have been instructed to keep additional masks in stock for students and ensure regular sanitisation of the premises. Heads of institutions have also been told to depute a teacher to ensure compliance to Covid containment protocols at the time of entry and exit from schools. Teachers and students have been asked to eat lunch in their respective classes and not mingle with students from other classes.

The guidelines also suggest that yoga activities are held in classes for a few minutes for maintaining good mental health, especially after the stress endured by children during the recent lockdowns.

Schools with hostels have been directed to ensure complete health check up of students and not allow any student with symptoms to stay on the campus. They have been told to also coordinate with the department of health for routine check up of students and staff.

Schools for class 9 to 12th will resume from September 1 with staggered timings for maintenance of social distance. For schools holding one shift, students of class 9 and 11 will enter at 7.30 am and leave by 12.30; while students of class 10 and 12 will enter at 8 am and exit at 1pm.

For schools running in two shifts, students of class 9 and 11 will enter at 7.30 am and leave at 12.30pm; while students of class 10 and 12 will enter at 1 pm and leave at 6 pm.