Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said that there are 3,177 vaccination sites in the state, of which, 3,109 are government and 68 are private sites.
Over 1 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid in Rajasthan: Health minister

  • Raghu Sharma said that following the one crore achievement, 20 per cent of the target population in the state has administered both the jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Over one crore people have been administered both doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Rajasthan, state health minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

With this, 20 per cent of the target population in the state has been fully vaccinated, he added.

"A total of 4, 12, 67,359 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state. Of them, 3, 12, 58,116 have been given the first dose and 1,00,09,243 beneficiaries have received both doses," the minister said.

Sharma said that there are 3,177 vaccination sites in the state, of which, 3,109 are government and 68 are private sites.

The minister said in view of a possible third wave of coronavirus, the infrastructure of all the hospitals in the state is being strengthened.

He said availability of medical oxygen, along with ICU beds, is being ensured in 332 community health centres (CHCs)

