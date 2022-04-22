Palace on Wheels to resume this September, drop in tariff likely: Official
JAIPUR: The luxury royal train, Palace on Wheels, which was halted in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020, will resume from September this year, a senior official said.
Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore is expected to soon ink a new agreement with the India Railways after multiple meetings on the topic, said a senior official familiar with the development.
The official said the corporation will clear its dues of around ₹42 crore before the Palace on Wheels resumes, The corporation handed over a cheque of ₹5 crore, and another instalment of ₹3 crore is expected to be paid this week.
Officials said the outstanding amount includes about ₹27 crore on account of haulage and other charges of Rajasthan Royals on Wheel, another luxury train, which now has been surrendered. In addition, there was some pending share of ₹12 crore of railways from Palace on Wheel.
The railways and RTDC used to get revenue in the ratio of 56: 44 from the revenue generated from the train. But the distribution pattern has changed and the RTDC will have to pay haulage charges according to the Bharat Gaurav train policy.
The railway has sent the draft agreement and work to renovate the train will be carried out after the agreement is sealed.
RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore said, “We have started clearing the outstanding towards the railways and released a sum of ₹5 crore. In coming weeks, a new agreement will be inked with the railways.”
“The corporation is also considering reducing the train tariff to increase the occupancy… The train is running since 1982 and has never been in a loss,” said Rathore, adding that the luxury train has an average occupancy of 60-70%.
Under different categories, the tariff of the trains, currently are from ₹55,000 to ₹1.53 lakh.
In 2019-20, the train generated a revenue of ₹14.65 crore, ₹16.17 crore in 2018-19, ₹14.05 crore in 2017-18), and ₹13.96 crore in 2016-17.
Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine
The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University's (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine. Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.
Ludhiana district bags three National Panchayat Awards
The district bagged three National Panchayat Awards 2022 announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat Rohle village won the national award, while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) was awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.
Power situation to improve soon, talks on to purchase energy from pvt producer: Haryana CM
To address the issue of power shortage, the Haryana government will hold a meeting with two private players and ask them to increase power supply across the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a district grievance committee meeting at Powergrid Colony, Sector 43, on Thursday. Both companies already have a contract with the Haryana government for supplying 1,424MW and 380MW power, respectively.
AAP appoints 28 party spokespersons in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a fresh list of 28 party spokespersons in Punjab, including several newly elected legislators. Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Maan, Dinesh Chadha, Sheetal Angural, Jai Kisan Singh Rori, Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, Jasvir Singh Gill Raja, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand are among the other MLAs who have been given the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party.
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of four in Ludhiana
Police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four accused, recovering a total of three stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. The accused, identified as Manvir Singh Monty of Punjabi Bagh, Rajvir Singh of Dhandra village, Jasvinder Singh of SBS Nagar Dhandra Road and Manpreet Singh of Dhandra village, were arrested at a checkpoint installed near Jain Temple on Dhandra road on Tuesday.
