Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically

Reacting to the fall of the Congress government in Puducherry, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed the BJP government for unethically grabbing power by destabilising Congress governments.

The Congress government in the Union territory of Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by chief minister V Narayanasamy in the Assembly was defeated. After a series of resignations from Congress, the ruling government was reduced to a strength of 12 against the opposition’s 14.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, “What has happened in Puducherry is most unfortunate and yet another case of how the BJP is destabilising Congress governments to grab power through unethical means. First, they created problems in running the administration through the Lieutenant Governor and now this has happened.”

“Luring the Congress MLAs has been their modus operandi in all Congress-ruled states. We saw this in Karnataka, MP and now in Puducherry. They tried it in Rajasthan but people of Rajasthan taught them a lesson,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “What the BJP is doing is only undermining democracy in the country. The people are watching what tactics the BJP is adopting and the party will be taught a lesson by the electorates in the next elections in Puducherry.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said Congress leaders have lost faith in their party leadership and because of which the Congress governments are destabilising. Levelling allegations on the BJP is out of frustration.

Pareek said that CM Gehlot is aware that because of two power centres, their party is also divided into two - this problem can also arise in Rajasthan.