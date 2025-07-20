Punjab: Goldy Brar among 25 most-wanted criminals on Rajasthan Police list

The Rajasthan Police have released a fresh list of 25 most active wanted criminals that includes some members linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The list includes individuals wanted in cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, Arms Act violations, NDPS Act offences, and theft. (HT Photo)

The list released by additional director general (crime) Dinesh MN includes names of 12 new criminals involved in serious crimes, many of whom carry cash rewards running into lakhs of rupees.

The ADG has directed police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, all range IGs, SPs, DCPs, GRP officials and ATS/SOG units to intensify efforts for the arrest of these listed criminals.

“These 25 criminals pose a serious threat to society. Arresting them is our highest priority. All police units will work in coordination to ensure none of them escape. We also urge the public to share any information with the police without hesitation,” the ADG said.

The list includes individuals wanted in cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, Arms Act violations, NDPS Act offences, and theft.

The list includes Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Rohit Godara, wanted in 20 cases of murder and robbery, carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh from Rajasthan Police and ₹5 lakh from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mahendra, alias Sameer Meghwal, is wanted in 25 cases, including attempt to murder and theft, with a reward of ₹5 lakh from the NIA and ₹2 lakh from the state police.

Virendra Singh Charan, Satvinder, alias Goldy Brar, Anmol, alias Bhanu, Shyam Sunder, alias Sanwaria, Sunil Kalu Meena, and Anil Pandya are also among those listed, with rewards ranging from ₹50,000 to 5 lakh, the police said. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, is accused of orchestrating the killing of Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Mahesh Harijan, Amarjeet Vishnoi, Subhash Moond, alias Subhash Baral, and Ajay Singh, alias Ajju Bana, are among the other criminals mentioned in the list.