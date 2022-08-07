Raj: Gehlot’s remarks on ‘murders after rapes post death penalty’ draws Oppn ire
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments on ‘murders after rapes’ has sparked a massive controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party stating that the CM “cannot escape from the failures of the government by making absurd statements”.
Gehlot had said that murders after rapes have increased ever since the new legislation entailing death penalty for rape has come into force.
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said Gehlot’s statement is unfortunate and shameful.
Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics and police reports, Rathore claimed that Rajasthan ranks first in India in rape cases, with nearly 2,000 incidents (on an average) being reported in the state every year. From January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in the state, he said.
Addressing newspersons in Delhi on Friday, Gehlot spoke on various issues such as inflation, ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme, corruption, democracy, unemployment and crime.
Also Read:Ashok Gehlot’s comment on rape cases, Nirbhaya incident triggers criticism
“Today, the unemployment rate is at its peak, along with inflation...amid that you see that anti-social elements are flourishing. Crime is increasing everywhere within the country and the state…all kinds of crime are increasing. Violence is happening in the name of religion and you know whose policy it is…clashes are happening on small issues, tension and violence are increasing in the name of religion...somewhere girls are being raped, and ever since the death penalty has been brought into force after the Nirbhaya incident, murders after rape have increased. The rapist sees that the girl will become a witness tomorrow, so they not only rape, but kill the victims. I am seeing this as a big trend in the country. The report that is coming out is a very dangerous trend,” the senior Congress leader said.
According to NCRB 2020 data, Rajasthan registered the highest number of rape cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh. Though the state continues to record the highest number of rape cases, the number of cases (5,997) has declined by 11.45% in comparison to 2019.
Rathore said that in the previous BJP government in the state, a law was made for the provision of capital punishment to those accused of raping a minor. “If you have the courage to bring a resolution against this law in the assembly, then we will give a befitting reply to them,” he said.
-
Rivers in spate as heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least one lakh cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. Officials have sounded an alert for the locals in the areas located near the course of the river.
-
Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP meets Sitharaman to discuss state’s fiscal roadblocks
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the settling of issues pertaining to the goods and services tax on the Gurdwara Sarai, and also steps to help improve the fiscal health of his state. “Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to consider all the requests, especially the cash credit loan at lower interest rates for the procurement of good grains,” Sahney said after the meeting.
-
Mumbai | IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Monday, Pune on 'red' alert
The weather department on Sunday sounded an 'orange' alert for Mumbai with the city expected to witness 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the coming week. The Maharashtra capital city will remain on 'orange' alert from Monday till Wednesday (August 11). Around 5pm, the IMD said Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are expected to see 'very intense spells of rain' in the next three-four hours. The Santa Cruz region recorded16mm of rain on Saturday.
-
Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours: 10 things to know about this expressway
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha mentioned the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway this week and said that the travel time between two cities will be reduced to 2 hours, once the expressway is ready for commute. Starting from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, it will pass through Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields, Palamaner, Chittoor, Ranipet towns on the way. The expressway is a four-lane double-decker elevated road.
-
Your space: Rainwater harvesting, portable filters needed in Pune schools
Get portable water filters Drinking water is one of the most important facilities to have in schools. Students are mainly dependent on the water they bring from their homes. Many schools do have water tanks but those are either not operational or not clean. This could also save water. As are validation of control measures employed to control hazards and implementation of a system for operational monitoring of the control measures within the water system.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics