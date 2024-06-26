Rajasthan: 4 killed, 12 injured in pharmaceutical factory fire in Bhiwadi

Four people were killed, and 12 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan late on Tuesday. Representational image.

The factory belonged to Vartika Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in Khushkhera Industrial Area of Bhiwadi, and the fire broke out during the evening shift.

According to fire department official Naresh Meena, a short circuit in the factory triggered an explosion, spreading rapidly and engulfing the premises.

“We received a distress call around 6.30 pm,” Meena said. “Upon arrival, the fire had already spread extensively throughout the factory.”

Ten fire engines were rushed to the spot, but by then four workers were charred to death.

“The smoke was dense, causing several workers to faint and sustain burns,” Meena said. “Compounding the tragedy, the factory’s exits were congested and partially obstructed by the machinery, making rescue operations even more difficult.”

The deceased were identified as Vikas, Ajay, and Vishal from Uttar Pradesh, and Rajkumar from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our teams, along with reinforcements from neighboring fire stations, worked tirelessly for over one and a half hours to extinguish the blaze. The injured have been promptly admitted to hospitals in the area,” Tijara deputy superintendent of police Shivraj said.