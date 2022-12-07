Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 5 injured in clash between two communities in Bharatpur, police deployed

Rajasthan: 5 injured in clash between two communities in Bharatpur, police deployed

Published on Dec 07, 2022 03:52 PM IST

The incident occurred in Karmuka village in Kaman around 2 pm on Tuesday after the idol at the temple was damaged when children of another community were playing close-by

By Suresh Foujdar

People belonging to two separate communities clashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Tuesday after an idol in a temple got damaged when children were playing nearby. Five people suffered injuries, the police said.

Three people have been detained, while additional force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The incident occurred in Karmuka village in Kaman around 2 pm on Tuesday after the idol at the temple was damaged when children of another community were playing close-by.

Additional superintendent of police (Kaman) Himmat Singh said the police are looking into the matter as people from both the sides were involved.

The three, identified as Jameel, Fakruddin and Amzad, have been charged under section 151 (whoever knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh passed it off as a “misunderstanding” and said the idol ‘got damaged when children were playing but the people thought it was done by elders”.

The injured include Ram Bharosi, Manish Saini, Ram Charan Saini, Geeta Devi, Rohtash Saini and Rekha Devi – they are undergoing treatment in district hospital.

“In the presence of police, over a dozen people of the other community attacked us. We had approached them to only inform that their children damaged our idol,” one of those injured said.

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
