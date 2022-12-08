Rajasthan by-elections: Congress’ Anil Sharma wins Sardarshahar assembly seat

Congress candidate Anil Sharma, who was leading in the third round of counting on the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Churu district, won by a huge margin of 26,850 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ashok Kumar Pincha. Whereas, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Lalchand Moond came in third.

Out of the total 10 candidates, who were in the fray for the seat, Sharma got a total of 91,357 votes, while Pincha 64,505 and Moond 46,753 votes.

This is the 10th time Congress has won the Sardarshahar by-elections.

Terming the victory as “...people’s seal on the accountable good governance and public welfare schemes of the state’s ruling Congress government”, chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Anil Sharma for his win.

“Congratulations to Congress candidate Anil Sharma for the victory in the Sardarshahar bypoll and heartfelt gratitude to all the voters. This victory is the seal of the public on the transparent, sensitive, accountable good governance and public welfare schemes of the Congress government for education, health and social security,” Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

It is a clear message to the public that in 2023, Congress will form the government in Rajasthan with an absolute majority, Gehlot said.

Gehlot added, “In the nine bypolls held in Rajasthan in the last four years, Congress has won seven seats while BJP were able to win only one. In these too, the BJP candidate’s deposit was forfeited.”

Further taking a dig at the BJP and hailing Congress’ victory, Gehlot said, “This win shows the people of Rajasthan have completely rejected the BJP. No matter how much the BJP lies, the people of Rajasthan are with the truth and in 2023, they will make Congress win again.”

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara also congratulated Anil Sharma and wrote on Twitter, “Heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all the voters and hardworking workers for the victory of Congress candidate Anil Sharma by 26,852 votes in the Sardarshahar by-election.”

Commenting on the results, deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore said it has become a political tradition… a culture of compassion and empathy. People had sympathy with the family of the late MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

The by-elections were necessitated following the demise of senior Congress leader and MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma.

“The Congress won this by-election on a sympathy wave. But a small party such as RLP taking a sizeable share of votes is a matter of introspection. We will take the revenge of this defeat in the general election with interest,” said Rathore.

