Sonia Gandhi begins 4-day Rajasthan visit; Rahul, Priyanka join her in Ranthambore

United Progressive Alliance chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi began her four-day visit to Rajasthan on Thursday after arriving in Sawai Madhopur district, a day before her 76th birthday which she plans to celebrate with her children Rahul and Priyanka.

She reached Jaipur in the morning from New Delhi, and then took a chopper to Sawai Madhopur, from where the Congress veteran met her children at a luxury resort near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

A senior party functionary said she may participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 10, on a day the march is reserved for women participants. “She is on a personal visit and no leader is called or permitted to meet. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party president Govind Singh Dotasara may meet Sonia Gandhi on her birthday,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, entered its 93rd day on Thursday. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has made its way as of now. It will cover about 500 km passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi to celebrate birthday with Rahul in Rajasthan

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has till now covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON