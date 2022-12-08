'Promises will be fulfilled': Rahul Gandhi's assurance after Cong wins Himachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for giving a decisive mandate to his party in the hill state. He assured that the Congress government will fulfill all poll promises. In Himachal Pradesh, Congress has so far won in 32 assembly constituencies and is currently leading on seven seats, according to the latest figures published by the Election Commission of India.

“My heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Heartiest congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication truly deserve the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, we will fulfill every promise made to the public as soon as possible,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता को इस निर्णायक जीत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद।



सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। आपका परिश्रम और समर्पण इस विजय की शुभकामनाओं का असली हकदार है।



फिर से आश्वस्त करता हूं, जनता को किया हर वादा जल्द से जल्द निभाएंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2022

Minutes after, Gandhi said Congress “humbly accepts" the mandate of the people of Gujarat.

“We will restructure, work hard and continue to fight for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state,” he said.

Congress's disastrous performance in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections may get it restricted to mere 17 seats, as per latest figures published by the ECI. The BJP registered a record-extending win in Gujarat and set to break its all-time record in state for winning the highest number of seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON