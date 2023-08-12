Modi losing respect, revolt can happen against him within BJP, says Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the approach of Modi is turning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against him and slowly a revolt can happen against him within his own party. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed youth resolution programme in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a youth resolution programme in Jaipur, Gehlot said, “Making the country Congress-free will never happen. The Congress is in every house of the country. The condition of their party is getting worse. There is a split in their party. In his party, Modi ji’s respect is waning. This should be a matter of concern for Modi ji himself. The respect that was earlier among the public has decreased and also Modi ji’s respect is decreasing in his party.”

“Ask the BJP people what happens in the meetings? What used to happen earlier and what happens now? When there is a meeting of their parliamentary board, what was the atmosphere there before and what happens now? You find out. I would like to tell Modi ji that you understand this... The approach of Modi is turning party against him. Slowly a revolt can happen against you,” he added.

Gehlot said that the BJP people unnecessarily interfere in the internal affairs of the Congress.

He said that he is not concerned whether the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP have good terms with each other and added that he wants the country to remain united. “Be it any party or ideology, every citizen of the country should remain united for the love of the country and Mother India,” he said.

Commenting on it, BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said, “Gehlot keeps dreaming, and looking at the infightings in his party, he sees same everywhere. The BJP is a strong party and Modi is not just our leader but of the country.”

He said the chief minister should be concerned about his house and worry about his behaviour where he is not even respecting Sonia or Rahul Gandhi.

