Ashok Gehlot will be CM in 2023: MLAs from Rajasthan’s tribal belt

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has found support in Congress MLAs from the state’s tribal belt as legislators in the region unanimously expressed interest in seeing him return as CM after the assembly elections later this year.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

The pro-Gehlot MLAs from the tribal area openly advocated for him as the CM for the fourth time during the second day of the Congress feedback meeting.

Nagraj Meena, Congress MLA from Dhariawad, asked why the high command should consider someone else “when Gehlot is doing a great job”.

Another MLA from Pratapgarh, Ramlal Meena, said, “We will be able to make Gehlot the chief minister for the fourth time.”

Independent MLA from Kushalgarh supporting Congress, Ramila Khadia, said, “I am with Ashok Gehlot and will remain so.”

“I am with the Congress party and the high command,” state Youth Congress president and MLA Ganesh Ghoghra said, adding that he too will support Gehlot as the CM “has brought so many schemes”.

Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh and Gehlot held feedback meetings with MLAs from Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena has accused the ministers of his own government of corruption during the feedback meet. Without naming any minister, he said, “The voters of Rajasthan want the Congress to win, provided we respect the sentiments of the people.”

He added that the CM is under compulsion for not being able to remove such ministers.