Rajasthan: Four of a family dead, 3 injured as ​car rams into truck in Pali

ByMukesh Mathrani
May 02, 2025 03:49 PM IST

The family was travelling from Mumbai to their native village Dialana Kalan in Pali to attend a religious function.

Four people were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck near the Jakhanagar bypass on the Beawar-Pindwara highway in Rajasthan’s Pali district on Friday morning.

Mangled remains of the car after the accident. (HT Photo)
Mangled remains of the car after the accident. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Raval (49), his wife Sita (45), their son Prahlad (14), and Vishnu (14), son of Uttam Raval. Three others — Anita (38), Diya (18), and Harshita (18) — are undergoing treatment.

According to Sumerpur station house officer (SHO) Bhagaram Meena, the family was travelling from Mumbai to their native village Dialana Kalan in Pali to attend a religious function.

The impact of the collision was so devastating that the vehicle got completely mangled, SHO Meena said, adding that there were seven occupants in the car at the time of the accident.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his condolences and said, “The news of loss of life in two unfortunate road accidents in Pali district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased.”

