According to the order, the rate for availing an ambulance is 500 for the first 10 km.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo for representation)
Rajasthan govt fixes upper limit of ambulance fare amid Covid-19 situation

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 11:02 PM IST

Rajasthan's transport department on Monday issued an order to fix the maximum fares of ambulances and vehicles used in carrying bodies in the state.

Fares of both kinds of vehicles have been made uniform under which 500 will be charged for the first 10 kilometres. Apart from this, an additional fee of 350 will be charged for a PPE kit and sanitisation.

Transport Commissioner Mahendra Soni said action will be taken against the ambulance owner on charging more than the pre-determined rates from Covid-19 patients and for carrying the bodies.

According to the order, the rate for availing an ambulance is 500 for the first 10 km. After 10 km, the fare for vehicles such as a Maruti Van, Mahindra Marshal, Mahindra Maxx, etc. is fixed at 12.50 per km, 14.50 per km for Tavera, Innova, Bolero, etc. and 17.50 per km for bigger vehicles/ambulances.

Calculation of the fare has been done while considering diesel rate of 91 per litre, he said.

He said the order was issued looking at the problems faced by the people due to the arbitrary rental price of ambulances under the present circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

