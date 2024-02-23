 Rajasthan man accused of being part of terror sleeper cell in 2014 arrested: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan man accused of being part of terror sleeper cell in 2014 arrested: Police

Rajasthan man accused of being part of terror sleeper cell in 2014 arrested: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 03:34 PM IST

The arrested terrorist was on the run since the time of the incident and a reward of ₹25,000 was announced by the ATS-SOG on January 24, 2018

A terrorist, who had been on the run for ten years, was arrested on Friday from Rajasthan’s Gangapur city, police said.

Merajuddin has been handed over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further interrogation. (HT photo)
Merajuddin has been handed over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further interrogation. (HT photo)

The Anti-Gangster Task Force team of the Rajasthan police arrested Mohammad Merajuddin, who was wanted in terrorist activities and was carrying a reward of 25,000.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Additional director general of Police Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime, Dinesh MN said that in 2014, there was a plan by sleeper cells to carry out terrorist activities in various parts of India.

In this case, a total of 13 terrorists from Sikar, Jodhpur, and Jaipur districts were arrested. Out of them, 12 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

In this case, an FIR (first information report) under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act was registered.

Also Read: Security tightened in Ranchi after terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt India-England Test

The arrested terrorist was on the run since the time of the incident and a reward of 25,000 was announced by the ATS-SOG on January 24, 2018.

On Thursday, the authorities received information regarding the whereabouts of the terrorist in Gangapur City.

After extensive surveillance, the terrorist was apprehended.

The ADG stated that the terrorist had been evading arrest in Delhi, at the Okhla center, and in various districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

During initial interrogation, he revealed his connections with Indian Mujahideen and other organisations.

In 2014, there was a plan to carry out terrorist activities in various locations, but before it could materialise, his associates were apprehended by security agencies.

Merajuddin has been handed over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On