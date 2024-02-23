Rajasthan man accused of being part of terror sleeper cell in 2014 arrested: Police

A terrorist, who had been on the run for ten years, was arrested on Friday from Rajasthan’s Gangapur city, police said. Merajuddin has been handed over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further interrogation. (HT photo)

The Anti-Gangster Task Force team of the Rajasthan police arrested Mohammad Merajuddin, who was wanted in terrorist activities and was carrying a reward of ₹25,000.

Additional director general of Police Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime, Dinesh MN said that in 2014, there was a plan by sleeper cells to carry out terrorist activities in various parts of India.

In this case, a total of 13 terrorists from Sikar, Jodhpur, and Jaipur districts were arrested. Out of them, 12 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

In this case, an FIR (first information report) under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act was registered.

The arrested terrorist was on the run since the time of the incident and a reward of ₹25,000 was announced by the ATS-SOG on January 24, 2018.

On Thursday, the authorities received information regarding the whereabouts of the terrorist in Gangapur City.

After extensive surveillance, the terrorist was apprehended.

The ADG stated that the terrorist had been evading arrest in Delhi, at the Okhla center, and in various districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

During initial interrogation, he revealed his connections with Indian Mujahideen and other organisations.

In 2014, there was a plan to carry out terrorist activities in various locations, but before it could materialise, his associates were apprehended by security agencies.

Merajuddin has been handed over to the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further interrogation.