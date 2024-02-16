Gangster Rajan Bhatti met international smugglers in Tihar Jail: Mohali special cell

A week after the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, nabbed notorious gangster Rajan Bhatti, a key aide of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, from Sector 71 after a brief encounter, probe revealed that Bhatti came in contact with Punjab-based drug smugglers while in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. Delhi special cell had arrested Rajan Bhatti in January last year and he remained in Tihar Jail till April 2023. (HT File Photo)

Delhi special cell had arrested Bhatti in January last year and he remained in Tihar Jail till April 2023.

He was lodged in Jail Number 4, where he came in contact with the smugglers, who in turn, introduced him to Punjab-based peddlers settled in Uganda and involved him in heroin smuggling, investigators said.

During his five-day police remand, Bhatti told SSOC that after coming out of Tihar Jail in April 2023, he started smuggling heroin, which he received from his Uganda-based associates at multiple locations, including Mohali, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

“The pure heroin originating from Afghanistan is shipped from Pakistan to East African ports. It is chemically processed in countries like Kenya and Uganda, and increased in weight/volume. The heroin then costs almost half the price as compared to India and is sent to different parts of the world. The couriers carrying heroin from East African countries to Asia are paid around ₹2 lakh per kg,” deputy inspector general J Elanchezhian said.

He added that these smugglers would then provide heroin to the smugglers in Punjab at cheaper prices for further distribution. The drug money was sent back through hawala channels, he said.

Bhatti also received a consignment of illegal weapons two months ago. It was arranged by his associates from Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Last week, Chandigarh Police had arrested two accomplices of Bhatti — Pamesh Arora of Chandigarh and Harjinder Singh, alias Billa, of Dera Bassi. A country made pistol, four live cartridges and 292 gm heroin were recovered from them.

Pamesh told police that he came in contact with Bhatti in Chandigarh jail.

After coming out of jail, Pamesh remained in touch with Bhatti and started taking drugs for self-consumption. Police said heroin seized from Pamesh was supplied by Bhatti.