Rajasthan: Nadda asks BJP officials to strengthen cadre, do self-analysis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday advised party officials to strengthen the cadre and do self-analysis.

Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24.

"A lot of people among us have stopped self-analysis. This reduces our productivity. You all need to start doing self-analysis. You need to analyse --what you are giving to the party, how much contribution are you making to the party, at what level are you accepted in the party," he said.

"The formation of our booth committees should be completed by 25th September i.e. Deendayal Upadhyay ji's birth anniversary. There should not be any booth where our booth committee is not formed and every booth should have women, youth, Dalit brothers, people from backward caste in our committees," he added.

Nadda asked the party officials to ensure BJP's victory in Rajasthan in the next Assembly polls.

"Ashok Gehlot government's priority is to not have a well-governed state. Seeing this, it is our responsibility, to say 'namaskar to this sarkar' and make sure that the lotus blooms here," he said.

Commenting upon the goal of the party in 2021, Nadda said, "We have a good image in public, but we are a cadre-based party. Therefore, it is our responsibility to strengthen the cadre. Strong mandals, active booths and active panna pramkukhs, these are the three goals we have to complete in 2021."

Lauding the Prime Minister's role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP chief said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination has begun. We have sent the Made-in-India vaccines to over 20 countries."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday has given a clear message that we must take the vaccination drive ahead," he added.

Nadda also slammed Opposition parties over the protest against the three farm laws saying that farmers are our 'annadata' and "we need to bring them in the mainstream. But, many parties are exploiting the protest for their own gain."

