Rajasthan phone-tapping case: Notice to Shekhawat for voice sample

The court of the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM), Jaipur, has issued directions for the recording of voice samples of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and alleged middleman Sanjay Jain in relation to the audio tapes leaked last year.

In the leaked tapes, some people were allegedly discussing toppling the ruling Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

A senior Anti-Corruption Bureau official said it had filed an application in the court around June 30 seeking permission to collect voice samples of Shekhawat and Jain. The matter was heard by the CMM court on Wednesday, where the court permitted collecting the samples.

He said now the magistrate concerned will issue a notice to Shekhawat and Jain to appear before the court and provide samples. The notices will be executed by the ACB.

The development comes after the government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi was summoned by Delhi Police on June 15 in connection with the FIR lodged by Shekhawat on phone-tapping on March 25 against the chief minister’s officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma.

The OSD had approached the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him. Earlier this month, the court asked the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against Sharma till the next date of hearing

The phone-tapping controversy came to light in July last year in Rajasthan.

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced amidst a rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs.

Congress leaders of Gehlot’s camp had alleged that BJP leaders were involved in horse-trading to topple the state government.