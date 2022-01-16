Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan reels under cold wave with minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius
jaipur news

Rajasthan reels under cold wave with minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur recorded 2.7, 3.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees Celsius.
It was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 in Ajmer, 5.5 in Churu, 6 in Jaipur and 7 in Jaisalmer.&nbsp;(File photo. Representative image)
It was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 in Ajmer, 5.5 in Churu, 6 in Jaipur and 7 in Jaisalmer. (File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 10:37 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Cold wave conditions disrupted normal life in Rajasthan where Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday.

Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur recorded 2.7, 3.1 and 3.3 degrees Celsius respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees Celsius.

It was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 in Ajmer, 5.5 in Churu, 6 in Jaipur and 7 in Jaisalmer. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out