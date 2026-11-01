Jaipur, Around 10 lakh eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung in Rajasthan have been shipped to Mauritius for Diwali celebrations this year, while another 6.5 lakh have been supplied to 16 states across India, an organisation involved in the initiative said. Rajasthan sends 10 lakh cow dung diyas to Mauritius for Diwali

The lamps are being produced by women and young people associated with self-help groups , providing them with livelihood opportunities while promoting traditional products.

Atul Gupta, international coordinator of the Akhil Bharatiya Gaushala Sahyog Parishad, told PTI that the initiative was being undertaken in collaboration with charitable organisations, the Organic Farmer Producer Association of India and more than 70 SHGs.

Women and young people from Tonk, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Malpura and Niwai are involved in making the diyas.

"So far, around 16.5 lakh diyas have been produced and marketed. With demand increasing, nearly 10,000 diyas are being made every day," Gupta said.

He said women were involved in various stages of production, including making and packaging the diyas.

Monika Gupta, secretary of the Hahnemann Charitable Mission Society, said the initiative is aimed at providing employment to rural women and help them become financially independent.

She said more than 100 women associated with 10 SHGs in Tonk, Niwai, Bassi, Malpura, Bharatpur and Jaipur had produced around 16.5 lakh diyas and other cow dung-based products over the past six months.

"Our effort is to help women become entrepreneurs rather than merely provide them with work," she said.

Apart from diyas, the groups are making organic manure, incense sticks, flower pots, idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, and other decorative and religious items from cow dung.

Gupta said the Parishad was providing training and technical guidance to gaushalas through its network of cow shelters.

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