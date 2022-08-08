Rajasthan: SHO suspended after stampede kills three women at temple in Sikar
A station house officer (SHO) was suspended on Monday after three women were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Sikar, Rajasthan.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Riya Choudhary, the in-charge of Khatu Shyam Ji police station, was suspended as she "did not handle the situation well" when there was a "heavy rush" outside the temple.
"There was a heavy rush outside the temple. The pressure mounted as soon as the temple gates opened, which led to a situation that left three women dead. It was not handled well. SHO Riya Choudhary has, therefore, been suspended," Sikar superintendent of police K Rashtradeep was quoted as saying.
Earlier in the day, a stampede broke out outside the famous Khatu Shyam Ji temple where thousands of devotees were waiting in queues for a 'darshan' on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per the Hindu calendar.
In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman with a history of heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. Among those who were injured, two were referred to a hospital in Jaipur.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, too, expressed his grief."Death of three women due to stampede in Khatu Shyam Ji in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.
-
Several relief measures taken in view of floods in Karnataka: Revenue Minister
As many rivers in Karnataka are in spate, the state government on Monday said it has taken several humanitarian measures including improved relief camps, and proper compensation to those who lost their near and dear ones, properties, livestock and crops in the floods. According to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, 161 villages in 14 districts are badly hit by the heavy rains and floods affecting 21,727 people.
-
DTDC fined for not delivering a wedding suit and calling it ‘act of god’: report
Private courier service DTDC Express Ltd has been fined for failing to deliver a wedding suit from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. A report by The Indian Express cited an order by the Bangalore (Urban) Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that said the courier company had been told to pay nearly Rs 12,000 in addition to 10 per cent interest. The company was also asked to refund the Rs 500 booking charge.
-
Haryana assembly monsoon session begins with tributes to DSP killed by mining mafia
The Haryana Vidhan Sabha's monsoon session began on Monday afternoon with members paying tributes to Tauru deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was killed by the mining mafia in Nuh district when a dumper truck he signalled to stop ran him over on July 19. The 57-year-old Haryana Police DSP was to retire in less than four months.
-
Villagers celebrate Muharram with no Muslim population in Belagavi: Report
Have you ever heard of a Muharram celebration with no Muslims? A village in Belagavi with no Muslim population has been celebrating the festival for years. The festival is celebrated for five days a year with pomp in the Hirebidanur village in the Saundatti taluk of Belagavi. Muharram, the second holiest month after Ramadan, is the first month of the Islamic calendar.
-
Ghaziabad woman kills live-in partner who refused to marry her, arrested: Police
A 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested early on Monday on charges of murderingSharma'sr live-in partner after she was spotted by policemen lugging a large suitcase. The woman, identified as Priti Sharma, was taken into custody. He worked at a salon in Delhi. Police said she hid the body in the room and on Sunday, went shopping to Seelampur in Delhi for a large trolley bag.
