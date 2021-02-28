Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday
- Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The Covid-19 vaccine for the general public will be rolled out from Monday. Those eligible can get vaccinated at private hospitals at ₹250 per dose. The vaccination will be free in government hospitals.
The state health department has made all preparations to achieve the target of inoculation of 16.3 million people for this phase-II of the vaccination. The next phase of vaccination will cover a large population of those above 60 years and those ageing 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities.
The Central government has approved doses for 68 lakh people above the age of 60 years. However, as per the electoral rolls, the number of people falling in the criteria is 86 lakh. The vaccination programme will be run in nearly 250 private hospitals of the state.
An official said that arrangements of prior and on spot registration of beneficiaries will be done by the government while Anganwadi workers and health workers will also mobilise elderly people for the vaccination.
Also read: 6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Rajasthan achieved more than 85 per cent of the target in the first two phases of vaccination that covered health and front-line workers.
More than 4,000 sites have been prepared across the state, including 400 in Jaipur, to achieve the vaccination target, said a senior health department official familiar with the developments.
In Jaipur, the health department targets to vaccinate 1.5 million people, which means 75,000 daily.
“In Jaipur, around 75,000 people will be vaccinated every day and around 400 centres will be created to achieve that. Apart from the health department, the help of the ayurvedic department will be taken. Enough personnel will be deployed for the safety of the vaccines,” said Dr Narottam Sharma, chief medical health officer (CMHO), Jaipur.
Mission director, National Health Mission (NHM) in Rajasthan, Naresh Thakral, said that Covid-19 vaccination 2.0 will be starting from Monday. Under the new guidelines of the Union health ministry, all those ageing 60 years and above, and those between the age group 45-60 years with serious illnesses and co-morbidities will be vaccinated. The basis for calculating the age of the beneficiary has been set on January 1, 2022.
Thakral said that vaccines would be given to those people suffering from complex diseases between the ages of 45 and 59, listed among the 20 diseases by the Union health ministry. Such patients must produce a medical certificate issued at the level of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP). Without these mandatory medical documents, the person will not get the facility of vaccination at this stage.
In Rajasthan, close to eight lakh frontline and health workers have been vaccinated so far against the target of over 14 lakh. Over 2.24 lakh people have been given the second dose of the vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday
- Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police
- The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage, take on Centre over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gehlot, Pilot hit out at farm laws ahead of Rajasthan bypolls
- Both leaders shared a helicopter for the first time after more than a year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala
- The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, Cong says its presented a holistic one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates
- The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases
- Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday
- The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically
- The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by CM Narayanasamy was defeated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox