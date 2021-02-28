IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST

The Covid-19 vaccine for the general public will be rolled out from Monday. Those eligible can get vaccinated at private hospitals at 250 per dose. The vaccination will be free in government hospitals.

The state health department has made all preparations to achieve the target of inoculation of 16.3 million people for this phase-II of the vaccination. The next phase of vaccination will cover a large population of those above 60 years and those ageing 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities.

The Central government has approved doses for 68 lakh people above the age of 60 years. However, as per the electoral rolls, the number of people falling in the criteria is 86 lakh. The vaccination programme will be run in nearly 250 private hospitals of the state.

An official said that arrangements of prior and on spot registration of beneficiaries will be done by the government while Anganwadi workers and health workers will also mobilise elderly people for the vaccination.

Also read: 6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt


Rajasthan achieved more than 85 per cent of the target in the first two phases of vaccination that covered health and front-line workers.

More than 4,000 sites have been prepared across the state, including 400 in Jaipur, to achieve the vaccination target, said a senior health department official familiar with the developments.

In Jaipur, the health department targets to vaccinate 1.5 million people, which means 75,000 daily.

“In Jaipur, around 75,000 people will be vaccinated every day and around 400 centres will be created to achieve that. Apart from the health department, the help of the ayurvedic department will be taken. Enough personnel will be deployed for the safety of the vaccines,” said Dr Narottam Sharma, chief medical health officer (CMHO), Jaipur.

Mission director, National Health Mission (NHM) in Rajasthan, Naresh Thakral, said that Covid-19 vaccination 2.0 will be starting from Monday. Under the new guidelines of the Union health ministry, all those ageing 60 years and above, and those between the age group 45-60 years with serious illnesses and co-morbidities will be vaccinated. The basis for calculating the age of the beneficiary has been set on January 1, 2022.

Thakral said that vaccines would be given to those people suffering from complex diseases between the ages of 45 and 59, listed among the 20 diseases by the Union health ministry. Such patients must produce a medical certificate issued at the level of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP). Without these mandatory medical documents, the person will not get the facility of vaccination at this stage.

In Rajasthan, close to eight lakh frontline and health workers have been vaccinated so far against the target of over 14 lakh. Over 2.24 lakh people have been given the second dose of the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news covid-19
Close
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
jaipur news

‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
jaipur news

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage, take on Centre over farm laws

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The two senior Congress leaders were involved in a political tussle last July over the functioning of the state unit, which threatened to topple the Gehlot government. The Congress brass eventually stepped in to resolve the month-long crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Gehlot, Pilot hit out at farm laws ahead of Rajasthan bypolls

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Both leaders shared a helicopter for the first time after more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, Cong says its presented a holistic one

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:45 PM IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget is not more than a cut and paste job as new schemes have been announced just like past budgets, which hardly get realised on the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case

By Dinesh Bothra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Vadra is facing an ED probe over the alleged purchase of 275 bigha land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality. The ED registered a money laundering case related to the deal in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:48 PM IST
After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is the second state in the country to table a paperless budget. Gehlot, who is also the state finance minister, will read out the budget from a tablet at 11am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
jaipur news

Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
jaipur news

5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The incident took place in Bhaleri area of the district on Sunday night, they said. The pick-up jeep was headed towards Sardarshahar from Haryana when it collided with the truck, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by CM Narayanasamy was defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
A note recovered at the spot stated that the family members were depressed after the couple’s teenaged son died of a heart attack in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
The accused are being tracked on the basis of CCTV footage.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
jaipur news

Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the pump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac