Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

The Covid-19 vaccine for the general public will be rolled out from Monday. Those eligible can get vaccinated at private hospitals at ₹250 per dose. The vaccination will be free in government hospitals.

The state health department has made all preparations to achieve the target of inoculation of 16.3 million people for this phase-II of the vaccination. The next phase of vaccination will cover a large population of those above 60 years and those ageing 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities.

The Central government has approved doses for 68 lakh people above the age of 60 years. However, as per the electoral rolls, the number of people falling in the criteria is 86 lakh. The vaccination programme will be run in nearly 250 private hospitals of the state.

An official said that arrangements of prior and on spot registration of beneficiaries will be done by the government while Anganwadi workers and health workers will also mobilise elderly people for the vaccination.

Rajasthan achieved more than 85 per cent of the target in the first two phases of vaccination that covered health and front-line workers.

More than 4,000 sites have been prepared across the state, including 400 in Jaipur, to achieve the vaccination target, said a senior health department official familiar with the developments.

In Jaipur, the health department targets to vaccinate 1.5 million people, which means 75,000 daily.

“In Jaipur, around 75,000 people will be vaccinated every day and around 400 centres will be created to achieve that. Apart from the health department, the help of the ayurvedic department will be taken. Enough personnel will be deployed for the safety of the vaccines,” said Dr Narottam Sharma, chief medical health officer (CMHO), Jaipur.

Mission director, National Health Mission (NHM) in Rajasthan, Naresh Thakral, said that Covid-19 vaccination 2.0 will be starting from Monday. Under the new guidelines of the Union health ministry, all those ageing 60 years and above, and those between the age group 45-60 years with serious illnesses and co-morbidities will be vaccinated. The basis for calculating the age of the beneficiary has been set on January 1, 2022.

Thakral said that vaccines would be given to those people suffering from complex diseases between the ages of 45 and 59, listed among the 20 diseases by the Union health ministry. Such patients must produce a medical certificate issued at the level of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP). Without these mandatory medical documents, the person will not get the facility of vaccination at this stage.

In Rajasthan, close to eight lakh frontline and health workers have been vaccinated so far against the target of over 14 lakh. Over 2.24 lakh people have been given the second dose of the vaccine.