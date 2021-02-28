6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Six states continued to record a surge in new cases of the coronavirus cases (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours and contributed to 86.37 per cent of the fresh infections in the country, the Centre said on Sunday. These six states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the government said.
High-level multi-disciplinary teams have already been deputed to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, to ascertain the reasons for the surge and coordinate with the state health departments in Covid-19 control and containment measures. The states have been advised to increase Covid-19 testing and develop strategies with respect to potential super spreading events.
Read more: Covid-19 vaccination Phase 2. Check eligibility, cost and more
“The Centre has told the States to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases & quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasized,” said the Union health ministry in a statement.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote a letter to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, asking the six states and the one Union territory to focus on aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and ensure that RT-PCR testing is intensified to find undetected cases.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported over 8,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day. The state reported 8,623 new cases and 3,638 recoveries. Kerala on Saturday reported 3,792 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative count of cases in the state to 10, 56,149. The state registered 18 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state to 4,182.
Read more: Which private hospitals are Covid-19 vaccine centres? Govt releases list
Punjab reported 595 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,81,597. The cumulative death toll in Punjab stands at 5,825. Karnataka on Saturday recorded 523 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 9,50,730 and 12,326 respectively. Tamil Nadu reported 486 new Covid-19 cases and five more fatalities on Saturday, taking the tally to 8,51,063 and toll to 12,493.
Gujarat on Saturday reported 451 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,69,482. The overall death toll in Gujarat rose to 4,409 with one more person succumbing to Covid-19 disease on Saturday.
India reported 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths during the last 24 hours the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed on Sunday. With this, the coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 11,096,731, including 164,511 active cases and 10,775,169 discharges.
Read more: Gurugram condominium declared containment zone after 20 Covid-19 cases detected
The country will begin the second phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, on March 1. The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces and police personnel. For this, the government has roped in 20,000 private hospitals and 10,000 government centres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi congratulates Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite
- The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for Odisha IPS officers as 3 Satkosia eco retreat tents catch fire
- Transport commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his IPS officer wife Santosh Bala (Home department special secretary), were in one of the three tents that caught fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in physical criteria for medical admission
- The petitioner had moved the high court in January this year after she was declared ineligible for admission to an undergraduate medical course as her left hand was amputated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues
- Police said the killer slit the elderly woman's throat with a sharp weapon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Regret not learning Tamil' over the years, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
- "I did not learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world," the prime minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shares his ‘regret of sorts’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress 'war' room abuzz with activity as battle for 4 states, 1 UT draws near
- The rising demand for the ‘war room’ also coincides with the shrinking real estate space for the Congress in the national capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Be warriors not worriers: PM Modi tells students set to appear in exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Links for virtual court hearings can't be shared on WhatsApp groups, says SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Income Tax raids ceramic tiles magnate in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you dare...': Rahul's latest challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat
- Gandhi has on several occasions attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they are intended to benefit "handful of PM Modi’s friends".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi pushes for 'lab to land' mantra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eatery owner's son, injured in Srinagar militant attack, succumbs 11 day later
- The victims was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox