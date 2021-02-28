India reports over 16,000 new Covid-19 cases for 4th straight day
India registered a single-day rise of over 16,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the fourth day in a row and more than 100 deaths across the country, pushing the infection tally to 11,096,731, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday morning. The country’s active caseload went up to 164,511 after 24 days. There were 16,752 new Covid-19 cases, up from 16,488 infections a day before, and 113 related fatalities raising the death toll to 157,051, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed.
With 11,718 patients of the coronavirus disease cured or discharged between Saturday and Sunday morning, India’s recoveries stand at over 10.77 million and the national recovery rate at 97.10%, data also showed.
The Centre on Saturday advised states and Union territories reporting a surge in coronavirus disease cases to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour by dealing firmly with violations and ensure effective surveillance in case of potential super spreading events.
Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a review meeting with chief secretaries of states and UTs of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been reporting a high Covid-19 active caseload or an increasing trend in new cases in the last week.
"They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce COVID appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations. It was strongly underlined that they need to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events," the health ministry said in a statement.
The cabinet secretary reiterated that states need to maintain a continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing the spread of the viral disease and not squander away the gains of the last year.
An apartment complex in Haryana's Gurugram was declared a containment zone after 20 cases of the coronavirus disease were reported from there,
According to news agency ANI, an apartment complex in Haryana's Gurugram was declared a containment zone after 20 cases of the coronavirus disease were reported. Similarly, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified a cluster of Covid-19 cases in Sambhram College of Management Sciences in Attur where 15 cases were reported on Friday and three infections were recorded on Saturday.
According to the health ministry’s data, 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease so far during the first phase of the inoculation drive from January 16. The second phase of the country's vaccination drive will start on Monday.
