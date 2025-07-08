Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan: Villagers clash with mining transporters in Nagaur, 5 injured

BySuresh Foujdar
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 11:37 AM IST

The incident took place in Riyan Badi town of the district when villagers stopped vehicles transporting river sand.

Five people were injured after villagers clashed with river sand lease holders on Monday night in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, the police said, adding that they have registered complaints from both sides.

Visuals from the clash that broke out in Nagaur, Rajasthan, on Monday night. (HT Photo)
Visuals from the clash that broke out in Nagaur, Rajasthan, on Monday night. (HT Photo)

The incident took place in Riyan Badi town of the district when villagers stopped vehicles transporting river sand after the villagers claimed that they were illegally transporting river sand.

The mining groups allegedly opened fire and mowed down some villagers.

Nagaur superintendent of police Narayan Singh Togas said the mining lease holders were transporting river sand by their vehicles but villagers stopped them and started a protest.

Five people sustained injuries and were rushed to the local hospital. The police have started an investigation, Togas said.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal claimed that the mining transport continued despite the protests as it had permission from the Nagaur district administration.

Beniwal said more than a dozen people were injured in the violence.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Villagers clash with mining transporters in Nagaur, 5 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On