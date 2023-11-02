Rajasthan woman gang-raped by 2 men, blackmailed for sex, dies by suicide: Cop

A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after she was allegedly gang-raped on multiple occasions over a period of two months by two men, who also filmed and blackmailed her, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident came to light after the woman’s father filed a complaint on Wednesday evening alleging three people abetted his daughter’s suicide after gang-raping her.

Police said they also found a note in which the woman had named three accused, including a girl.

According to the police, the woman worked as a representative at a property dealing firm, where through a friend of hers, she came in contact with accused Karan Jhamb and Mohit Arora and became friends with them.

Jhamb owns a dhaba in the Pawanpuri area where the woman’s office was located.

In her note, the woman mentioned that while Jhamb and Arora gang-raped her on multiple occasions, the girl filmed the incident, and the accused also blackmailed her for sex.

Police said that the woman had narrated the incident to her younger sister before hanging herself, who then informed her father.

Surendra Pachar, station house officer at Sadar police station, told HT that they registered a case beased on the complaint filed by the father and the post mortem report, which confirmed that she was gang-raped.

Pachar said that a case under sections 306 and 376D of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and further probe into the matter has been launched.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON