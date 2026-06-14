Jaipur, Rajasthan's forest department is set to deploy an AI-based surveillance system across wildlife sanctuaries to curb poaching and monitor tiger and wildlife movement, officials said. Rajasthan's forest dept to deploy AI-based surveillance in wildlife sanctuaries

The anti-poaching system will use thermal and optical cameras, drones, wireless communication networks, solar-powered systems and advanced surveillance software to provide round-the-clock monitoring of protected forest areas.

The project is being funded and implemented by the Department of Information Technology and Communication and RajCOMP Info Services Limited, according to the forest department.

A total of 56 surveillance systems and five drones were installed in key protected areas during the first phase. These include 12 setups in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, 16 in Sariska Tiger Reserve, 16 in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, four in Jawai Leopard Sanctuary and eight in Jhalana Leopard Reserve.

Existing infrastructure is being upgraded with the latest technology, including improved camera networks, surveillance software and communication systems, to strengthen monitoring capabilities, the official said.

In the second phase, 15 new surveillance setups are being installed in other protected areas. These include three each in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, Jamwa Ramgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Todgarh-Raoli Wildlife Sanctuary, four in Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and two in Keoladeo National Park.

The installations are expected to be completed within the next three months.

The objective is to establish a 24x7 monitoring system that can track the movement of tigers and other wildlife species in real time, officials said.

The system will also help prevent human-wildlife conflict. Whenever a tiger or any other wild animal moves out of the forest area towards nearby settlements, alerts will be sent instantly to the mobile phones of concerned forest officers and field staff, enabling quick response.

The surveillance network is also expected to strengthen efforts against wildlife crimes. Forest officials will receive immediate alerts if any suspicious activity related to poaching is detected.

According to officials, the dual-sensor cameras being installed can capture activities within an eight-kilometre range and provide 360-degree coverage.

The system can identify wildlife species, individuals, vehicles and other objects.

The cameras will also be capable of identifying individual tigers based on their stripe patterns and provide the precise location of any detected activity.

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