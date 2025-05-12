Sense of normalcy in Rajasthan border districts but schools, colleges remain shut

Normalcy was slowly returning in Rajasthan’s sensitive border districts, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, on Monday morning. There was increased public movement, but schools and colleges remained shut in these areas as a precautionary measure. A ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan on Saturday. (HT photo)

Flight operations, which had earlier been suspended until May 15, also resumed at Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, and Bikaner airports along with 32 others across the country.

The blackout in these districts was enforced from 7:30pm on Sunday to 6am Monday amid the tensions in the India-Pakistan border. A ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

There were no reported untoward incidents in these districts on Sunday night during the blackout time with security personnel patrolling key areas ensuring compliance.

Brief panic after drone activity

Despite the ceasefire agreement, there was panic in Barmer on Sunday night around 8:40pm when sirens blared for around 15 minutes. Barmer district collector Tina Dabi urged residents to remain indoors and strictly follow blackout protocols.

Normalcy gradually returning in Jaisalmer

Markets in Jaisalmer were gradually opening with locals expressing their relief.

“We’re relieved to reopen our shops. Things are slowly getting back on track,” said Vimal Kumar, a shopkeeper in Jaisalmer.

In a show of solidarity with the armed forces, the Gayatri Parivar organised a Sainyashakti Samvardhan Deep Yagya to express their support for the armed forces.

However, access to border routes in Jaisalmer has been restricted. On the road from Ramgarh to the Tanot border, entry is prohibited to outsiders after 3pm and only local residents are allowed upon presenting Aadhaar identification. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have erected barricades to enforce these curbs.

Schools and colleges remain closed

District administrations in Barmer and Jaisalmer had ordered closures of all educational institutions after drone activity and explosion reports surfaced on Saturday night, despite the ceasefire. Authorities have stated that a decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken after assessing the evolving situation.

Sri Ganganagar observes calm during blackout

In Sri Ganganagar, the blackout was implemented peacefully. Residents complied with the directive by switching off lights, despite uninterrupted electricity. No untoward incidents were reported. By Monday morning, public transport resumed, tea vendors reopened, and daily routines began cautiously.

Caution in Bikaner

Life in Bikaner remained largely undisturbed. Shops functioned normally, and no unusual activity was reported in either rural or urban pockets. However, schools, colleges, and coaching centers remain shut until further notice. Villages near the border—including Khajuwala, Bajju, and Kolayat—reported calm and normalcy.

District authorities in all four regions remain vigilant and are expected to review the situation in coordination with the central government before lifting remaining precautionary measures, including the night-time blackouts.