India-Pakistan ceasefire: What happens next?

From Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 to India's Operation Sindoor to a ceasefire announcement between with Pakistan, a series a massive events have taken place over the last few weeks. Now that the two nuclear-armed neighbours are at a ceasefire, one question remains - what happens next? The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan saw a relief appearing on the faces of the residents of border districts. (PTI)

But, before beginning to look at what comes next, here's a brief look at what has happened so far.

Pahalgam terror attack

Twenty six people, mostly tourists, were killed in Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 when terrorists stormed the meadow and opened fire. Among the deceased were 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

The attack triggered massive outrage across India which was further heightened with Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) during the subsequent nights.

The Resistance Front, a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Operation Sindoor

Two weeks after the terrorist attack, on May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under what it called, 'Operation Sindoor'.

All the three defence forces, Army, Navy, and the Air Force, were involved in the operation, which the Centre said was undertaken against Pakistan as a response for the April 22 attack in Kashmir.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had said during an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in India's May 7 operation.

India Pakistan tension

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated at India with heavy artillery firing and shelling across the LoC, over Jammu and Kashmir and the border regions of India.

For four days, the Indian armed forces and Pakistani troops were engaged in intense cross-border fighting, with New Delhi taking down enemy drones.

India used a number of weaponry from its arsenal, including the Rafale fighter jets, S-400 air defence system, and Barak 8 defences, among others.

Several border towns of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and even Gujarat's Kutch district, were under blackout orders amid the escalating cross-border firing.

India Pakistan ceasefire

As the nation continued to brace for the further heightening of the tension between India and Pakistan, a sudden announcement came from US President Donald Trump.

Taking to this Truth Social network, Trump announced that following long night of talks, India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire".

Soon after, Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri made a formal announcement. He said that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart at 15:35 hours on Saturday afternoon and it was agreed that both the sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST.

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding," Misri had said.

Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Sar also announced the news on X while asserting that Islamabad has "always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Pakistan violates ceasefire

Hours after reaching an understanding on the ceasefire with India, Pakistan violated the understanding and indulged in cross-border firing on Saturday evening.

Shelling and drone raids on several districts, including Rajasthan's Barmer, J&K's Baramulla, Ambala, Udhampur, among others were reported. Several went into immediate blackout as air sirens sounded, indicating incoming drone raids.

At 11 pm, foreign secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press briefing on the violation by Pakistan and called on the neighbor nation to take "appropriate steps" to address the same.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today," Misri said.

He further added, "The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations."

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," he said.

The foreign secretary noted that the Indian armed forces are keeping a strong vigil on the situation, adding that they have been instructed to "deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control".

Following this, Pakistan stated that it "remains committed to the faithful implementation" of the ceasefire understanding reached with India.

Islamabad's foreign ministry claimed that its forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint, accusing India of committing "violations".

No violations overnight

While all the border towns and Jammu and Kashmir remained on high alert after the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, no shelling or explosions were reported overnight in any of these regions.

Blackouts were lifted and peace prevailed as of Sunday morning.

What happens next?

Now that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan remains in place, focus shifts to the next round of talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides.

While announcing the reaching of ceasefire understanding, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that the stoppage of all firing and military action would take effect from 5 pm, Saturday. He said that the next round of talks between the DGMOs of both the sides will take place on May 12, at 12:00 pm IST.

Trump's resolve with India, Pak

On Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump lauded the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan and said that he would increase trade with the two nations, and work with them to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

He hailed the leaders of the both the nations and said, "Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions".

"While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

Relief at borders, but with caution

While residents of border districts let out a sigh of relief following the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, they also noted that caution needs to be maintained continuously even now.

A vendor outside Attari International Customs Post, Dharam Singh, said, "Today, there is a kind of festivity in our house," HT reported.

Gurnam Singh, sarpanch of Tendiwala, a border village of Hussainwala sector in Punjab's Ferozepur, said that good news arrived at last. "we hope to resume work in fields. We know we have to be cautious."