Jodhpur, Two persons have been arrested here in connection with alleged rape of two sisters, both of whom committed suicide after repeated police complaints were purportedly ignored. Sisters' gangrape-suicide: Two arrested in Jodhpur

The younger sister consumed pesticide after climbing a water tank in the village of the accused persons on May 15, alleging that she and her sister had been repeatedly raped by the accused for years and police had turned a blind eye to their complaints.

In her complaint to police, she alleged that the accused were now sexually assaulting her and extorting money from her by threatening to circulate videos of her elder sister.

Her elder sister took the extreme step on March 20.

The younger sister's suicide sparked outrage, triggering protests by her angry family members and villagers. They gathered outside the mortuary and demanded the immediate arrest of all accused and compensation for the family.

The protesters said that timely action by police could have prevented the two deaths.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhopal Singh Lakhawat on Monday said two accused have been arrested in the case and are being interrogated.

The two arrested accused are among eight booked in connection with the matter based on a complaint lodged by the women's brother. Searches are underway to trace the remaining accused, police said.

According to the women's family, the younger sister had lodged a complaint at the Khedapa police station on April 11, alleging that she was raped by eight men. However, despite repeated complaints and appeals, no action was taken for over a month.

On May 7, she wrote to the superintendent of police, accusing the local police of failing to act against the accused. From May 10 onwards, she started receiving threats through WhatsApp calls and messages and this information was also shared with police. Still, no legal action was initiated in the matter, the family alleged, the family claimed.

On May 15, the woman consumed the pesticide and died while being taken to the hospital.

The woman's elder sister was sexually assaulted, blackmailed with obscene videos and repeatedly threatened by the same accused. Unable to bear the harassment, she committed suicide after no action was taken on her complaint as well, the family claimed.

Amid mounting criticism, the investigation into the case has been transferred to an Additional Superintendent of Police-level officer.

Bawdi outpost in-charge Dharmendra has been attached to the police lines pending inquiry, police said.

No action has been taken yet against other officials concerned.

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