Speeding truck kills five in Jaisalmer; four others injured
In a tragic incident, five persons were killed and four others were injured on Monday when a speeding truck hit them in Pali district, while they were on their way to Baba Ramdev temple in Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, police said.
The truck driver fled from the scene and is absconding, said police.
Police said the incident occurred at around 1am on Monday under Rohat police station area, near Bandai Pulia (brindge) and Dalpatgarh. The devotees were walking under “Padyatra” from Bhilwara to reach Jaisalmer. They were going towards the tent built on the side of the road, when the speeding truck mowed them.
In the accident, three people of Bhilwara died on the spot, while six were referred to Jodhpur, of which two died during treatment.
Police said the deceased were identified as Pappu, Girdhari, Pavan, Paras and Susheela. The injured namely Narayan, Jagdish, Balu and Mukesh, are being treated at the Jodhpur hospital.
Yogi Adityanath targets ₹10 lakh cr investment at global summit for ‘naya UP’
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment of Rs 4 lakh crore and is eyeing another Rs 10 lakh crore investment at the global investors' summit, proposed to be held in UP in January-February 2023. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting the 75 years celebration of India's independence into a “rashtriya utsav (national festival)”. Nine airports were there in the state and five more are coming up.
‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM
Chief minister Hemant Soren said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved. “We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.
Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security
Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour. In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.
Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker
In a tragic development on India's Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar's Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.
North Mumbai man detained for threat calls to Mukesh Ambani, family: Police
A man has been detained from the north Mumbai locality of Dahisar on Monday in connection with multiple phone calls that threatened Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The phone calls were received at a call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital run by Reliance Foundation. The suspect allegedly made a number of calls to the hospital.
